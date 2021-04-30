Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $227,383.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $709,728.95 and $227,383.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00285674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.54 or 0.01096842 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.00711301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,065.85 or 0.99585282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.