Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.85 million.

OFIX opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $869.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

