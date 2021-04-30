OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.26

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.26 and last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

