Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,420 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Planet Fitness worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,045,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,191.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

