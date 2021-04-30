Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,555 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.07. 62,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,207. The company has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.