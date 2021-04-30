Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,537. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.97. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

