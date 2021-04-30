Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.95.

NYSE:VMC traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.73. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $182.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

