Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 76.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $3,523,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $5.91 on Friday, reaching $194.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

