Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.36. 25,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,059. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

