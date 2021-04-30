Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 76.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Intuit by 1,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 30.7% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,012,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $415.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,902. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.30 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.55 and a 200-day moving average of $375.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

