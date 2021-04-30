Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 3,391 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of FMC worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FMC by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after buying an additional 322,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after buying an additional 320,142 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

