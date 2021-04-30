Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.74. 5,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,900. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

