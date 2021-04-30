Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $88.21. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

