Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of SPX FLOW worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,428. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

