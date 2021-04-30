Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.13. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.57 and a 52 week high of $200.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.