Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $29.10 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

