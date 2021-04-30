Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lazard worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

LAZ stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 29,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

