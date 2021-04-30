Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,540. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

