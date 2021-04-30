Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TriNet Group worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.