Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Elastic worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,400,133 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTC traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $122.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,649. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.56. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.42 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

