Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $9.13 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 45.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 252,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

