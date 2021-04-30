Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.50. 12,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.