Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.63. 148,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,696,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

