Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,415 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,717. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

