Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 182 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $10.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,464.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,713. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $982.30 and a twelve month high of $1,524.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,403.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,234.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,423.23.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

