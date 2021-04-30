Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 671 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $289.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,297. The firm has a market cap of $184.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

