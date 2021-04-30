Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 91,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. The company has a market capitalization of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

