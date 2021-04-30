Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Camping World worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,127. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.
In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock valued at $43,047,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
