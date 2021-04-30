Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Camping World worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,127. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock valued at $43,047,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

