Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

DLTR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.93. 14,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,973. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

