Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.08. 73,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,112. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $155.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

