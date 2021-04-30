Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.36. 2,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

