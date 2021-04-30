Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

