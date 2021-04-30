Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 12,861 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $244.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

