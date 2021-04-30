Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.71. The stock had a trading volume of 102,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.74.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

