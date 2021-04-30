Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.71. 396,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,697,813. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

