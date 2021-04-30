Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

