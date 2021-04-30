Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,302. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.93 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.