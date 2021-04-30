Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 3,755 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,531. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

