Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

OSK stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.13. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

