OST (OST) Trading Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $29.20 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

