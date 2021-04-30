OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $473.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 24.71%. Analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.