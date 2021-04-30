Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

