Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report sales of $271.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.30 million and the highest is $273.90 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $385.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -129.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,583,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,735,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

