Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OM opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $946,748.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,769 shares of company stock valued at $204,470,390 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

