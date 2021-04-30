Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Up 0.7%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14. 335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.