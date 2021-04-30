Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Shares of OSTK traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.50. 4,343,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,862. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $279,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $925,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,418 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

