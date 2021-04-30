Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.93. 3,165,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

