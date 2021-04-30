Oxen Trading Down 4.7% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $97.25 million and $388,323.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,989,581 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

