PAC Global (PAC) Market Cap Hits $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00192914 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.