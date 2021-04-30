PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the lowest is $5.22 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $22.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.92 billion to $24.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

PACCAR stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,868. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

